Missing 15-year-old girl found by train guard at Morecambe railway station

The 15-year-old girl had been reported missing from Burton-on-Trent.

BTP Lancashire officers worked with BTP Greater Manchester officers to get her home safely.

BTP Lancashire @BTPLancs tweeted: “Thanks to the actions of @Guard_Amos, a 15-year old girl who had been reported missing from #BurtonOnTrent was brought to officers at #Lancaster after coming to his attention at #Morecambe.

Lancaster Railway Station.