Missing 15-year-old girl found by train guard at Morecambe railway station
A missing 15-year-old girl was safely brought to officers at Lancaster train station after she came to the attention of a train guard at Morecambe.
By Michelle Blade
Published 21st Jun 2023, 15:11 BST- 1 min read
The 15-year-old girl had been reported missing from Burton-on-Trent.
BTP Lancashire officers worked with BTP Greater Manchester officers to get her home safely.
BTP Lancashire @BTPLancs tweeted: “Thanks to the actions of @Guard_Amos, a 15-year old girl who had been reported missing from #BurtonOnTrent was brought to officers at #Lancaster after coming to his attention at #Morecambe.
"All #safeguarding checks completed and we worked with @BTPGtrMcr to get her home safely.”