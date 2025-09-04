Mind-blowing magic and comedy at show coming to Lancaster Grand

Award winning comedian and magician Pete Firman is thrilled to announce he is embarking on a tour for 2025 and 2026 with brand new show ‘Tricks & Giggles’.

The tour kicks off in Crawley on September 11 and Pete Firman will be coming to Lancaster Grand next year, March 26, 2026.

Join Pete for an evening of ‘Tricks & Giggles’ as he brings his trademark blend of magic and comedy from the small screen to stages around the UK with this brand-new show.

Expect impossible feats, sleight of hand and big laughs from one of magic’s most exciting performers!

Comedy magician Pete Firman is coming to Lancaster Grand next year. Photography by Karla Gowlett.

Following a hugely successful tour in 2023 with TrikTok Pete is excited to return with this astonishing and never-seen-before show – audiences can expect laughter and of course, mind-blowing magic!

Pete Firman’s unique style combines traditional magic tricks with his quick wit and comedic timing, making him a firm fan favourite and one of the UKs leading entertainers.

With over 6.5 million social media followers, over 500 million online views and countless TV appearances under his belt, Pete Firman is the UK’s top comic magician and has appeared on multiple television programmes, including ITV1’s Tonight at the London Palladium and The Next Great Magician, BBC1’s The Magicians, The John Bishop Show and The Sarah Millican Television Programme.

Pete Firman said: “What a treat to be touring with a brand new live show, it’s my favourite part of the job.

"I’ve been working on some brand new magic that I know is going to blow your minds! I can’t wait to get started.”

Visit https://lancastergrand.co.uk/shows/pete-firman-tricks-giggles/ for tickets costing £20.