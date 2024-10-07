Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A new Lancaster bar is going all out to celebrate a traditional Mexican holiday with a fancy dress parade through the streets.

The traditional Mexican holiday Dia de los Muertos – or Day of the Dead – will be marked with the family event starting outside Los Banditos in Church Street at 6pm on Friday November 1.

Expect plenty of skulls and flamboyant costumes as the city marks this special day which is all about people gathering to pay respects, and to remember friends and family who have died.

The occasion is widely observed in Mexico, where it largely developed, and is also celebrated in other places, especially by people of Mexican heritage.

As well as Day of the Dead, Los Banditos has a full calendar of events including regular Latin DJ nights.

The venue will also support this week’s Lancaster Music Festival by putting on a series of special performances.

Local Latin jazz band The Luca Brasi Group are performing on Thursday night, followed by Salsa singer July Julay on Friday and Flamenco duo Fretville on Saturday.

Los Banditos opened in August with décor and food inspired by different parts of Latin America including Brazil, Mexico and Cuba.

“Since opening in August, it’s been great to see people enjoying a totally new experience,” said co-owner Bruno Buccelli.

“When you walk through the doors, you’re immediately transported thousands of miles across the Atlantic.”

Iconic Latin American cocktails including margaritas, mojitos and caipirinhas are served by mixologists – as well as a full selection of beers, wines and spirits.

Food is made fresh on site by executive chef Jake Brindley and his team, with street food tacos, sizzling fajita boards and classic Latin-inspired tapas among the items on the menu.

Jake said: “Over the past few months, it’s been fantastic to see our food being enjoyed by so many people.

“It really is something completely new to Lancaster and we’ve got a focus on sustainable produce, with a lot of ingredients sourced locally.”

Gluten-free, vegetarian and vegan options are available.

Los Banditos is open Tuesday to Sunday.

You can find more details at losbanditos.co.uk