Met Office issues yellow weather warning for Lancaster and Morecambe as temperatures plunge

The Met Office has issued a new weather warning for parts of Northern England, including Lancashire, as temperatures plunge overnight.

The yellow warning for ice will come into effect at 3am on Thursday (March 13) and remain in place until 9am.

Forecasters say "wintry showers" are expected with "temperatures close to zero" and could lead to "icy surfaces developing".

It comes after parts of the UK were hotter than Barcelona and the Costa Del Sol over the weekend.

Road sign warning of snow and ice. Picture Tony Johnson.

The new weather warning covers Lancashire as well as Cumbria, Greater Manchester, Yorkshire and the North East.

The Met Office said: "Showers will continue at times through Wednesday and Wednesday night, these falling as sleet or hail at times, and perhaps temporarily as snow over hills.

"Clear spells in between will allow temperatures to fall close to zero, with some untreated surfaces turning icy later tonight and at first on Thursday, especially over the Pennines and Peak District."

What should I do? *Keep yourself and your family safe when it is icy. Plan to leave the house at least five minutes earlier than normal. Not needing to rush, reduces your risk of accidents, slips, and falls.

*If you need to make a journey on foot, try to use pavements along main roads which are likely to be less slippery. Similarly, if cycling, try and stick to main roads which are more likely to have been treated. *Give yourself the best chance of avoiding delays by checking road conditions if driving, or bus and train timetables, amending your travel plans if necessary. *Be prepared for weather warnings to change: the Met Office recommends staying up to date with the weather forecast in your area.