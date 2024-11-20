Met Office issues new snow and ice warning for Lancaster and Morecambe

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Two fresh warnings for snow and ice in Lancashire have been issued by the Met Office.

With temperatures expected to tumble to -4C in places overnight tonight, the forecaster has issued an 18-hour yellow weather warning for ice which will 'lead to some difficult travelling conditions'.

It will be in place from 4pm today (November 20) and remain until 10am on Thursday, covering most of Lancashire.

Meanwhile, a separate 29-hour yellow weather warning for snow and rain will come into force at 4am on Saturday (November 23) and last until 9am on Sunday (November 24).

The Met Office has issued snow and ice warnings for Lancaster and Morecambe overnight.

Lancaster and Morecambe, East Lancashire, Chorley, Leyland and Fleetwood are among the areas included.

The Met Office has warned that icy stretches are expected to form on untreated surfaces during Wednesday evening and overnight into Thursday as temperatures drop below freezing. A few sleet or snow showers are also likely at times, particularly close to coasts.

The latest weather maps show snow will hit Lancaster at around 11.30pm on Wednesday before sweeping south over Preston, Fylde and West Lancashire at midnight.

Snow and wintry weather will hit east Lancashire by around 12.30am on Thursday before more snow arrives in central and northern parts of the county between 1am and 4.30am.

Forecasters say 'heavy snow' is expected in parts of Lancashire on Saturday followed by a 'rapid thaw and subsequent rain on Saturday night' which 'may cause some disruption.

The weather alert said: "Outbreaks of rain will spread northeastwards on Saturday, preceded by a spell of snow across parts of northern England and Scotland.

"Whilst snow will become increasingly confined to higher elevations with time, there is the chance of a transient period of snow to low levels in some areas, with perhaps as much as 5-10 cm accumulating in places, especially the Vale of York, before turning back to rain.

"Temporary snow accumulations of 10-20 cm are possible on ground above 150m, with perhaps as much as 20-40 cm above 300m. In conjunction with strengthening winds, difficult driving conditions are likely, especially over higher level routes, with possibly some interruptions to power supplies.

"In addition, the rapid thaw of lying snow as milder air arrives, with perhaps an additional 20-40 mm of rain in some upland areas during Saturday night, will lead to a greater likelihood of rainfall impacts later in the period."