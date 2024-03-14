Message in a bottle from Lancaster washes up on Scottish beach 60 years later

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Seonaid McGurk who lives in Monifieth, a few miles east of Dundee, Scotland, found the bottle during a beach clean and subsequently wrote a book called ‘A Beachcombers Journal’ in which the bottle from Lancaster has been included.

Seonaid said: “I thought you might be interested to hear of the message in a bottle which I found during one of our local beach cleans.

“The transcript is: HOUSE OF COMMERCIALS The Farmers Arms Hotel Prop J M Finch (?) Penny Street Lancaster Telephone 2996(?).

"It is difficult to make out the name and telephone number as there is a bit of water damage. The other side of the card in the bottle says: *Fully Licensed * Restaurant TV Garage

“Quality Lunches Teas Dinners with Party Catering a Speciality Comfort, H & C and Heating all Rooms.

“From the style of the print, I would think it probably dates back to the 1960s when the White Cross Inn and Farmers Arms were converted into the public house and hotel.

“I have written a book called "A Beachcomber's Journal " and included this bottle in it.

“I have found other messages in bottles since but this one is extremely well travelled in comparison to the others which have only come a few miles before washing up on the beach here.

“I found the bottle on January 2 2021 on the first beach clean of the year run by Monifieth EcoForce.

"As my book was a work in progress at the time, it was very definitely something I wanted to include, especially given the history of the hotel.

“It is rather a time capsule given that H& C and Heating was in all the rooms not to mention a television! Luxury indeed at the time.”

"A Beachcomber's Journal" is a photographic guide to a large collection of items, most of which have been found around the coastline in Monifieth, Angus, Scotland.