Merseybeat set to rock Silverdale village hall near Lancaster

Welcome to an audience with....Some Other Guys.

Silverdale’s Gaskell Hall will be rocking when it celebrates 60 years of Merseybeat on Saturday April 26 with songs and stories from the nine-strong cast of ‘An Audience with Some Other Guys’ which includes four original artists playing Liverpool venues throughout the 1960s.

Pete Maclaine, original front man of ‘The Dakotas’ together with Pete Maclaine from ‘The Clan’, Tony Coates from ‘The Merseybeats’, Ian Goodall from ‘Tony D and The Shakeouts’ plus the legendary ‘Riot Squad’ drummer Alan Noone, combine 300 years of experiences to bring authentic stories and great live music to the show that recently sold out for the Shakespeare North Theatre in Prescot, Liverpool.

In 2013, Manfred Kuhlmann published an anthology of bands that were part of the Merseybeat era. Together with his previous publication ‘Beat Waves Across the Mersey’ Manfred catalogued more than 750 Merseybeat groups in over 900 pages.

Alan Noone, playing with ‘The Riot Squad’ in 1962, features on the cover of the revised 2021 version of ‘Some Other Guys’ and it was his idea to create this show to pay homage to the Merseybeat musicians, so they may not be forgotten.

To uniquely bring a little local interest to the Silverdale show, the producers have invited acclaimed ‘Beatles Boy’ Logan Paul Murphy, from Workington, to perform as a guest alongside the originals and share why he, at just 18 years of age, believes the Merseybeat sounds are so important to young music lovers too.

Tickets for ‘An Audience with Some Other Guys’ are available from https://www.tickettailor.com/events/thegaskellmemorialhall/1564872