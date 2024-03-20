Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Gill Gale, 84, of Morecambe, suffered fatal injuries after being hit by a car being driven dangerously on Morecambe Road in November 2022.

Gill engaged in and enjoyed the outdoors, including nature and active voluntary roles including being a Sizergh Castle guide.

Gill Gale of Morecambe was killed by a dangerous driver in November 2022. Friends and family planted a tree in her memory at Sizergh Castle where she was a volunteer.

As Gill was a member of the local Luneside and Kent Estuary (LUKE) group a request was made and granted for a tree to be planted in her memory at National Trust Sizergh Castle.

Several members of the LUKE Group and friends along with Gill's daughter, Julie met in the orchard at NT, Sizergh Castle on Thursday, March 7.

They were welcomed by Chris Piner and other members of his gardening teams who had prepared the ground for the planting of a tree in memory of Gill.

Also in attendance were Sean Fletcher, the operations manager at Sizergh and Georgina Gates, the house and collections manager.

Although originally the thought was of planting a pear tree, which was Gill's favourite fruit, advice was taken from Chris Piner to choose a Maius "Discovery" apple tree instead.

This is described as bearing crisp, juicy and sweet apple with a good flavour.

Gill's daughter Julie was invited to lift the sapling from its pot into the ground and then to spread the first shovelful of soil around its roots.

This was followed by a short prayer asking God's blessing on the tree planted in memory of Gill in thanksgiving for all she did for LUKE and the NT in general, especially as a volunteer at Sizergh.

“May this tree flourish and bear fruit which can be enjoyed by visitors at Sizergh. May its blossoms give joy to all who walk through the orchard, and for all those who knew Gill in life may it be a lasting tribute to her generosity and unstinting contribution to the service and welfare of others" was said at the ceremony.