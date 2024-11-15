Members of the public invited to Q&A with police to discuss anti-social behaviour in Lancaster city centre

By Debbie Butler
Published 15th Nov 2024, 12:21 GMT
Members of the public concerned about anti-social behaviour in Lancaster city centre are being invited to a meeting with police.

The neighbourhood policing team will be hosting a Q&A session on anti-social behaviour on Wednesday November 20 at St Thomas’ Centre, Marton Street, from noon to 2pm.

The meeting will be an opportunity for members of the community to meet with local officers, ask questions, and discuss any issues or concerns related to safety and anti-social behaviour in the city centre.

Refreshments will be provided. St Thomas’ has full disabled access with parking outside on the street or across the road at the Auction Mart.

