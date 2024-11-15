Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Members of the public concerned about anti-social behaviour in Lancaster city centre are being invited to a meeting with police.

The neighbourhood policing team will be hosting a Q&A session on anti-social behaviour on Wednesday November 20 at St Thomas’ Centre, Marton Street, from noon to 2pm.

The meeting will be an opportunity for members of the community to meet with local officers, ask questions, and discuss any issues or concerns related to safety and anti-social behaviour in the city centre.

Refreshments will be provided. St Thomas’ has full disabled access with parking outside on the street or across the road at the Auction Mart.