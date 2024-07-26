Member of public rescues person struggling in sea at Morecambe with life belt
and live on Freeview channel 276
Morecambe lifeboat was called out at 2.19pm on Wednesday, (July 24) to a person struggling in the water off the shore at Thornton Road in Morecambe.
Operations manager Paul Turner immediately authorised the launch of Morecambe’s inshore lifeboat.
Upon the crews arrival a member of public had entered the water with a life belt and had assisted the person back to shore.
No medical intervention was necessary and once checked everyone was ok the crew made it back to the boat house ready for the next shout.
A spokesman for Morecambe RNLI said: “We advise that anyone making attempts to assist anyone in distress in the water they must ensure their safety and take necessary precautions. In this case the person assisting used one of the life belts on the promenade which resulted in a successful rescue. #
“If in any doubt call 999 and ask for coastguard.”