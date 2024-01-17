Meet the team behind Lancaster’s newest pizza restaurant which opens this week

A new pizza and grill restaurant is promising Lancaster residents that they have never tasted pizza like theirs as they open their new shop this week.

Napoli Pizza & Grill is opening in the former Alibaba takeaway on North Road in Lancaster, next to Marco’s restaurant.

Owner of Napoli Pizza & Grill Memet Arap known as Mario, said: “We started in Lancaster 20 years ago and have several places.

"We are not really serving cheap food, we are here to serve families good quality fresh food.

"Quality and freshness is very important to us.

"We use extra virgin olive oil and all fresh UK chickens, all our meat is local from the Lake District.

"The pizza will be unbeatable, that is guaranteed.

"It’s time for Lancaster to really have good food.

"The homeless scheme we thought to do something better and to be an example to others in other cities.

"It’s winter, it’s cold and everyone is in need.

"The homeless can come and eat for free, also the customer can pay towards the homeless, there will be a collection point for homeless people for anyone who wants to donate money, £30, £10, £5

even £1 it doesn’t matter.

“If a homeless person comes in if there is not enough in the pot that has been donated we provide their food.”

Napoli Pizza & Grill is at 31, North Road, Lancaster, tel: 01524 848880.

