News you can trust since 1837
BREAKING
Aldi boss says 'savvy shoppers' helped profits jump by £118m
NCIS & The Man from U.N.C.L.E. actor David McCallum dies aged 90
Rishi Sunak 'alarmed' by costs of HS2 project amid Cabinet split
Russel Brand: Met receive number of sex offence allegations
'Cowardly ambush': Boy aged 15 stabbed in the back with kitchen knife
Lego scraps plans to make bricks out of recycled plastic bottles

Meet the reindeer at indoor Christmas market at Morecambe’s Mazuma Stadium

After the popularity and success of last year's Indoor Christmas Market at Morecambe’s Mazuma Stadium it is coming back this year again with reindeer.
By Michelle Blade
Published 25th Sep 2023, 16:06 BST- 1 min read
Updated 25th Sep 2023, 16:08 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Event organiser Events by All Occasions said: “We are so pleased to now be able to confirm that due to the extremely kind sponsorships of three local businesses we will be going ahead with this year's 'Meet the Reindeer' event at our Indoor Christmas Market at Mazuma Stadium.

“With huge thanks to our main sponsor J Procter Joinery along with 14-16 driving experience day and Don Luca Pizza the reindeer will be joining us on both Saturday November 25 and Sunday November 26.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

With over 100 stalls hosting over the weekend of November 25-26 organisers say it is the biggest indoor event in the area.

For more information visit the Facebook page Indoor Christmas Market at Mazuma Stadium https://www.facebook.com/events/271167172189917

Last year’s event in November attracted around 3,000 people.

Related topics:MorecambeFacebook