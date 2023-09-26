Meet the reindeer at indoor Christmas market at Morecambe’s Mazuma Stadium

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Event organiser Events by All Occasions said: “We are so pleased to now be able to confirm that due to the extremely kind sponsorships of three local businesses we will be going ahead with this year's 'Meet the Reindeer' event at our Indoor Christmas Market at Mazuma Stadium.

“With huge thanks to our main sponsor J Procter Joinery along with 14-16 driving experience day and Don Luca Pizza the reindeer will be joining us on both Saturday November 25 and Sunday November 26.”

With over 100 stalls hosting over the weekend of November 25-26 organisers say it is the biggest indoor event in the area.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

For more information visit the Facebook page Indoor Christmas Market at Mazuma Stadium https://www.facebook.com/events/271167172189917