Meet the new man at the helm of Morecambe Lifeboat

Morecambe Lifeboat crew have a new man steering the ship.

By Debbie Butler
Published 10th May 2023, 09:51 BST- 1 min read
Updated 10th May 2023, 09:51 BST

Paul Turner is the new Lifeboat Operations Manager at Morecambe RNLI succeeding Steve Wilson who recently stepped down from the job.

Paul previously served at Morecambe Lifeboat Station as operations crew and lifeboat helmsman from 2000-2012.

He said: “I am honoured to be appointed Lifeboat Operations Manager at Morecambe and look forward to leading the team.

Paul Turner is the new Lifeboat Operations Manager at Morecambe RNLI. Photo: Nigel Millard/RNLIPaul Turner is the new Lifeboat Operations Manager at Morecambe RNLI. Photo: Nigel Millard/RNLI
Paul Turner is the new Lifeboat Operations Manager at Morecambe RNLI. Photo: Nigel Millard/RNLI
"I left the RNLI in 2012 due to family, work and university commitments. I knew my time with the RNLI had not finished and I always strived to return.

"To be appointed as LOM within this amazing charity is a fantastic opportunity to develop and lead the team so we can provide a professional life-saving service.”

A Morecambe Lifeboat spokesperson added: “As a station we are delighted to welcome Paul back into the RNLI family and I’m sure you will all join us in congratulating him on his new role.”

