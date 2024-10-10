Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A new online food hub for the Lancaster district will celebrate its launch later this month.

Producers of some of North Lancashire’s finest food will be in Lancaster on Saturday October 19 to spread the word about the new hub, Gather.

The launch takes place at the Gregson Community and Arts Centre and will offer the chance for locals to meet the producers face to face, and enjoy some of the local delights that are available in the shop.

A growing number of suppliers are selling through Gather and produce includes a wide range of organic fruit and veg, sourdough bread, jams and chutneys, honey, locally grazed beef and pork, and raw milk from a cow with calf dairy.

Gather opened quietly in July for its first orders and has been enthusiastically welcomed both by customers and producers.

It ‘s a pilot project set up to test new infrastructure that aims to develop a thriving local food economy which is good for people, place and planet.

“We know that people want to buy more local food and know where their food comes from - we hope that Gather will provide easier access to local, healthy food supporting the wellbeing of people and the local environment,” said Ellen Pearce, the Gather Food Hub Project Lead.

“Gather is being run in partnership with the Lancaster-based charity eggcup, who redeploy and distribute surplus food via a low-cost weekly food scheme for their members.

"Gather customers can purchase vouchers, alongside their weekly shop, to enable eggcup to procure high quality local food for their members.’’

Dennis Touliatos of The Plot, one of Gather’s suppliers, added: ‘‘Being part of a supportive network of local producers is exactly what small-scale growers like us need to increase our visibility and resilience.”

The free event takes place from 11.30am until 2pm with tastings and refreshments available, and all are welcome.

Visitors to the centre can also make a day of it and attend the Gregson’s Give Take event which is taking place at the same time.

More information and details can be found at gatherhub.uk