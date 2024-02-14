Watch more of our videos on Shots!

New ‘bobby on the beat, PC Shaun Foster, says he is looking forward to ensuring the city centre is a nice place for everyone to enjoy.

PC Foster has spent his career so far responding to 999 calls throughout Morecambe and Lancaster, and will now be turning his hand to patrolling the city centre.

He said: "Most of my time will be spent walking around the city centre so if you see me, please come and say hello or you can contact me through In The Know, or via my email address [email protected].