Meet Lancaster city centre's new 'bobby on the beat'

Lancaster city centre has a new Community Beat Manager.
By Debbie Butler
Published 14th Feb 2024, 15:02 GMT
New ‘bobby on the beat, PC Shaun Foster, says he is looking forward to ensuring the city centre is a nice place for everyone to enjoy.

PC Foster has spent his career so far responding to 999 calls throughout Morecambe and Lancaster, and will now be turning his hand to patrolling the city centre.

He said: "Most of my time will be spent walking around the city centre so if you see me, please come and say hello or you can contact me through In The Know, or via my email address [email protected].

"I have an idea of the issues I believe need to be addressed in the city centre, however I am very open to people letting me know what their concerns are, so please get in touch.”