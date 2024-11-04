Cricketing legend Jimmy Anderson will be signing his new book at a special event at Waterstones in Lancaster on Tuesday, November 12.

One of the true cricketing greats, Jimmy Anderson recounts his remarkable story, from his early career at Lancashire to success with England and a quartet of stunning Ashes victories.

'As a player, you don't get a chance to reflect much - there's always the next over to bowl, the next game to play - and so I can't wait to get into this, to tell the story of the journey so far, because it's been truly unforgettable.'

21 years. 188 Test Matches. 704 Test Wickets.

Jimmy Anderson.

This is the final word on a spectacular career spanning over 20 years from one of England's greatest ever bowlers, Jimmy Anderson.

A story of dedication and resilience, Jimmy gives his unfiltered take on his experiences coming of age as a 15- year-old playing for Burnley Cricket Club, the astronomic ascent to making his international debut at twenty years old and every astonishing moment in the 21 years since.

Told with the honesty, humility and dry humour that have made the public fall in love with Jimmy, this is the book that reveals it all.

Celebrating the soaring highs: facing international greats such as Ricky Ponting and Sachin Tendulkar and winning the Ashes four times.

Reflecting on the tough lows: crushing defeats and the shock of being dropped.

Finally, his resurgence under Brendon McCullum to close out his career with his 700th wicket, all alongside his teammates and lifelong friends on the England team.

This is a no-holds-barred tell-all of one of the most extraordinary cricket careers of all time.

Book tickets for the book signing at Waterstones in Lancaster at a cost of £25 which includes a copy of the new book ‘Finding the Edge’ at https://www.waterstones.com/events/meet-cricketing-legend-jimmy-anderson/lancaster-corn-market

Jimmy will be signing copies in store from 12.30pm on November 12 - entrance to the signing queue is by ticket only.