McDonald’s reveals plans for new drive-thru restaurant in Carnforth

Plans have been unveiled for a new drive-thru restaurant in Carnforth.

McDonald's Restaurants Ltd have applied for planning permission for a drive-thru restaurant with associated access, servicing, car parking, hard and soft landscaping and other associated works on land at Electric Drive, Carnforth.

The proposed site for the drive-thru restaurant is next to the existing Porsche Centre and a new employment/commercial development still under construction.

Planning documents said: “The site extends to 0.52 ha and includes the existing junction serving the Porsche Centre from the B6601.

A drawing of what the proposed drive-thru restaurant at Carnforth would look like.

"Full planning permission is sought for a 377 square metre drive-thru restaurant to be operated by McDonald’s.

"The proposed development offers an attractive modern aesthetic which reflects the character of the wider Carnforth 356 development and adjacent Porsche Centre.

"The site comprises a broadly square plot on the northern edge of Electric Drive. The restaurant building is positioned centrally within the plot, with a patio area with outdoor

seating to the northeast.

"A substation is proposed to the east of the main entrance into the site.

"The proposed development includes 41 car parking spaces including two accessible bays, two electric vehicle charging bays and two grill bays.

“Pedestrian crossings are integrated into the layout which will connect the restaurant to the wider network of pedestrian routes at Carnforth 356.

"Six cycle parking spaces are proposed adjacent to the restaurant entrance and two further staff cycle spaces will be provided internally.

"A hard and soft landscaping scheme forms part of the development proposals.

"Hard landscaping elements include the tarmac car park, footpaths and concrete drive thru lane.

"Keyblock paving is proposed around the immediate area surrounding the restaurant to the east, south and west, including the patio.

“Tactile paving is proposed to denote the drop kerb crossings within the site.

"In this case, McDonald’s commercial requirement is for a drive-thru restaurant to serve the residents of Carnforth which has been identified as underserved market.

"It will also provide a facility for users and employees of the future employment uses on the wider Carnforth 356 development, as well as existing businesses in the local area.

"Given its location, the restaurant will also attract trade from vehicles travelling along the M6.

"McDonald’s considers the application site is an ideal location to meet its commercial requirements.”

The opening hours would be noon until midnight, seven days a week and on bank holidays.

McDonald's said 120 new jobs would be created at the restaurant located off the M6.

Planning documents also said that Cavendish Consulting issued a press release on October 19 2023 about the ‘multi-million pound investment’ asking local people if they would support the concept of a McDonald’s in Carnforth.

The scoping exercise ran for seven days and collected 232 supportive emails.

To inform the local community of the proposals, and invite feedback, a consultation website was launched and advertised through a press release.

Leaflets were distributed to 1,701 addresses in order to inform individuals of the development proposals and direct them to the consultation website.

Across the 15-day consultation period, the website attracted 738 page views with a total of 424 individuals completing the online questionnaire form.

Councillors have yet to decide on the planning application.

View the planning application number 25/00562/FUL at https://www.lancaster.gov.uk/planning/view-applications-and-decisions