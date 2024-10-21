Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Morecambe McDonald’s want to install a swing barrier at the entrance to their fast food restaurant as part of alterations to the car park.

McDonald’s Morecambe has applied for planning permission to install a replacement entrance lobby with new doors, access door, glazing and reinstatement of window and alterations to existing car park including reconfiguration of parking bays and installation of swing barrier to car park.

In a planning document it says McDonald’s Morecambe has 22 existing car spaces, with 25 proposed.

There is also a proposal for three spaces for delivery vehicles.

McDonald's fast food restaurant in Morecambe wants to install a swing barrier at the entrance to the restaurant as part of alterations to the car park. Picture from Google Street View.

As per the diagrams included in the planning application, the existing entrance lobby is to be removed and new sliding entrance doors in grey are to be installed.

The existing roof mounted McDonald’s signs on the front of the building and the side of the building will be retained.

There will be a new swing barrier installed at the entrance off Morecambe Road and immediately to the right there will be three McDelivery parking bays with signs.

There will be new give way and hatch road markings with white text and the keep clear zone will be in yellow.

In the car park in space seven there will be a new click and serve bay.

There will be new hatched road markings to grill bays in yellow. (There will be two of these).

There will be a new pedestrian zone on the left of the car park and a new pedestrian crossing.

The drive-thru lanes remain the same with the exception of a new bollard as you turn the corner to pay at the window.

A decision has yet to be made on the planning application.

View the planning application number 24/01109/FUL at https://www.lancaster.gov.uk/planning