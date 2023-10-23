McDonald’s asks for views on bringing new fast food restaurant and drive-thru to Carnforth

Carnforth residents are being asked to show their support for a potential new McDonald's in the town.

The fast food giant is looking to open a branch of McDonald's in Carnforth, including a drive-thru and is asking locals to register their support if they want to see the Golden Arches in the market town.

This will help them to build a case for their plans, which will bring a new, modern restaurant and drive-thru to the town.

The plans are also looking at bringing 120 new jobs to the area, including some full-time roles as well as career progression for people of all ages and backgrounds.

McDonald's could be coming to Carnforth. Picture: 2023 Matt Cardy/Getty.

McDonald's is also suggesting that the new branch will support the local economy, bringing more public spending to Carnforth.

In a promotional video, the company states it wants to be a "good neighbour" and the prospective new restaurant will be a local franchisee, meaning bosses will ensure it plays its part in "actively supporting the community."

As it stands, for those living in Carnforth, there is a McDonald's in Morecambe, on Sunnyfield which is a 13-minute drive to Carnforth.

In Lancaster there are two McDonald's, with one on Cheapside and the closest restaurant on Caton Road which is a 10-minute drive to Carnforth.

If you would like to show your support, you can fill in the form on the McDonald's Consultation website at https://mcdonaldsconsultation.co.uk/carnforth/

McDonald’s has more than 1,270 restaurants in the UK and employs more than 120,000 people who work together to combine great tasting food, made from high quality ingredients with service that our customers know and trust.

Councillor Jim Grisenthwaite, Town Mayor, speaking on behalf of Carnforth Town Council, said: “A number of people have contacted Carnforth Town Council recently asking about a proposed McDonalds drive through restaurant coming to Carnforth.

"Carnforth Town Council is generally supportive of developments that will bring inward investment and jobs to the town but up until today the Town Council has received no communication about the proposal either from McDonald’s themselves or Lancaster City Council (the planning authority) and we are unable therefore to make any comment about it.

“Until such time as we have an opportunity to discuss any proposal in detail in order to identify its pros and cons, we will reserve our opinion but we are not in favour of businesses canvassing public opinion in a manner that seeks to pre-empt the official planning process.

“We will let residents and local businesses know when we receive official notification of McDonald’s intentions.”