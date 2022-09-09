Mayor to read proclamation of new King from town hall steps in Lancaster and Morecambe

Nationally this will take place on Saturday in London, followed by regional proclamations the following day.

The High Sheriff of Lancashire will read the proclamation at 1pm on Sunday from the steps of the Harris Museum in Preston, and this will be followed locally later in the afternoon.

The Mayor of Lancaster, Coun Joyce Pritchard, will read the proclamation from the steps of Lancaster Town Hall at 3pm and Morecambe Town Hall at 4.15pm.

The Mayor of Lancaster lays flowers at Lancaster Town Hall.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The books of condolence at both town halls will be available to sign before and after the reading of the proclamation.

The Union Flag, which has been lowered to half mast at both Lancaster and Morecambe town halls, will be raised following the national proclamation and lowered again on Sunday afternoon.

Coun Pritchard has also laid floral tributes in memory of HM Queen Elizabeth II.

She placed bouquets of flowers in Dalton Square in Lancaster and the sunken gardens at Morecambe Town Hall today (September 9).

Coun Joyce Pritchard places flowers on the steps to the sunken gardens at Morecambe Town Hall.

Members of the public who would like to make their own floral tributes are encouraged to use the same locations.

Books of condolence have also been opened at both Lancaster and Morecambe town halls and a digital book has been opened by Lancashire County Council, which can be viewed on their website at www.lancashire.gov.uk

The Mayor of Lancaster signs the book of condolence at Morecambe Town Hall.