The Mayor of Lancaster is asking primary school age pupils from across the district to design him a Christmas card.

The successful design will be sent to a number of important people on behalf of Lancaster City Council, including His Majesty the King.

For those children wishing to enter the competition their design should:

*Be on a piece of A4 paper of any colour

*Use strong colours but avoid using glitter

*Not have things stuck on to it – they don’t copy well

*Include their name, age, address and telephone number on the back

“I am really looking forward to receiving the entries produced by the children of our district for my Christmas card competition,” said the Mayor, Councillor Roger Dennison.

“I’m sure I will have a very difficult decision to make.”

Designs should be sent to the Mayor’s Office, Town Hall, Lancaster, LA1 1PJ.