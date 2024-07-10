Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Mayor of Lancaster has announced she will be cutting back on her public duties after being diagnosed with breast cancer.

Coun Abi Mills said that while she still plans to fulfil as many mayoral engagements as possible, treatment for the disease will inevitably mean a reduction in those she is able to attend.

Her son and deputy mayor, Coun Hamish Mills, will attend events and chair council meetings when she is unavailable.

Coun Mills will also continue doing case work for the residents in Scotforth West, with support from her fellow ward councillor Tim Hamilton-Cox.

Mayor of Lancaster, Coun Abi Mills.

“I am doing well, keeping positive and looking forward to getting back to normal on the other side of this, but thought it was only fair to explain why I may not be able to attend some events or have to miss meetings,” she said.

“We are still planning lots of Music with the Mayor events and other charity events – so watch out for these!”

Coun Mills was officially made Mayor of Lancaster in May taking over from Coun Roger Dennison.

She works as a childminder, a mentor for other childminders and has been a ward councillor for Scotforth West since 2014.

She came to Lancaster to do a PGCE at St Martin’s College (now University of Cumbria) in the early 1990s and moved permanently to Lancaster in 1996.

She has lived in the Greaves area of the city ever since.