Maxine Peake reflects on memory of Pendle Witches at sold-out event at Lancaster Castle
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The award-winning actor is to perform the 1612 Underture, a sound poem, more than 400 years after the Pendle Witches stood trial and were imprisoned in the Castle.
She will be accompanied by the Eccentronic Research Council, an electronics and avant garde synthesiser duo who have made four critically acclaimed narrative-based concept albums featuring Maxine Peake.
As well as being famous for her television appearances in Dinnerladies, Shameless and Silk among others, Peake is also known as an activist and socialist.
The 1612 Underture, described as ‘one part political commentary and feminist manifesto and two parts theatrical fakeloric sound poem’ will explore what has become recognised as one of the North’s most disastrous and prejudiced miscarriages of justice.
The performance, which will take place on November 3 in A-Wing at the Castle, is being promoted by Kanteena.