Materials discovered on fire in main staircase of flats in Lancaster

Firefighters were called out to a fire in the main staircase of a block of flats in Lancaster.
By Michelle Blade
Published 7th Aug 2023, 16:36 BST- 1 min read

Hornby were called alongside appliances from Lancaster, Morecambe and Bolton-le-Sands to the fire inside the stairwell of a flat in Lancaster at 10.15pm on August 5.

Materials were discovered on fire in the main staircase and thankfully none of the flats were affected by fire, Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service said.

Fire engines were freed up shortly after the fire was put out.

