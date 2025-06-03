'Massive' four day international food and craft market coming to Morecambe

Market Place Europe is bringing an international market to Morecambe.

The International Market is coming to Morecambe again this month.

Morecambe BID said on their Facebook page: “The market, situated opposite the Morecambe Winter Gardens and around the prom, offers food and crafts from around the globe in a massive four-day event for locals and visitors alike.

“You can take a tour of the Morecambe Winter Gardens or stop over at a couple of Morecambe's local shops, cafes and restaurants on your way back.

“We'll see you there!”

Market Place Europe who are bringing the market to Morecambe, said on Facebook: “Our markets bring vibrant stalls, delicious food, and unique finds every weekend!

"Here's what next on our calendar: Accrington International Market June 6 -7

“Morecambe International Market June 12-15.

“Save the dates, gather your friends, and come explore the best of local and international delights!

For further information follow Market Place Europe on Facebook.