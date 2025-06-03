'Massive' four day international food and craft market coming to Morecambe

By Michelle Blade
Published 3rd Jun 2025, 12:10 BST
Market Place Europe is bringing an international market to Morecambe.
The International Market is coming to Morecambe again this month.

Morecambe BID said on their Facebook page: “The market, situated opposite the Morecambe Winter Gardens and around the prom, offers food and crafts from around the globe in a massive four-day event for locals and visitors alike.

“You can take a tour of the Morecambe Winter Gardens or stop over at a couple of Morecambe's local shops, cafes and restaurants on your way back.

“We'll see you there!”

Market Place Europe who are bringing the market to Morecambe, said on Facebook: “Our markets bring vibrant stalls, delicious food, and unique finds every weekend!

"Here's what next on our calendar: Accrington International Market June 6 -7

“Morecambe International Market June 12-15.

“Save the dates, gather your friends, and come explore the best of local and international delights!

"Tag someone who needs to be there! #MarketPlace #InternationalMarkets #FlavourFest #SummerVibes #EventAlert"

For further information follow Market Place Europe on Facebook.

