'Massive' four day international food and craft market coming to Morecambe

One of the food stalls set up at the international market in Morecambe last year. Picture from Market Place Europe.

The International Market is coming to Morecambe again in June.

Morecambe BID said on their Facebook page: “This market, situated opposite the Morecambe Winter Gardens, offers food and crafts from around the globe in a massive four-day event for locals and visitors alike.

“So make a day out of it! You can take a tour of the Winter Gardens or stop over at a couple of Morecambe's local shops, cafes and restaurants on your way back.

“We'll see you there!”

Market Place Europe opening times are 10am to 7pm Thursday, June 13 to Saturday, June 15 and 10am to 5pm on Sunday, June 16.

Last year the international food and craft market popped up in Morecambe with barely any residents or businesses knowing it was coming to the resort.

The market was selling street food, clothes, gifts, accessories, jewellery and much more, from all over the world.