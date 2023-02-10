Marathon effort by India, 9, and her swimming teacher to raise funds for Carnforth pool

India Elliott who is part of Carnforth Community Pools Swim Squad has taken on the challenge of a Half Marathon (13.1 Miles) swim, with Becky Townend (India's swimming teacher) challenged to do a Marathon (26.2 Miles) in the same time or less.

This will take place over February half term 2023, February 13-17, which coincides with Carnforth Swimming Pool’s fifth anniversary of being a charity since the takeover in 2018.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

India’s mum Lisa Elliott said earlier this month: “With only nine days to go until the big event, India has been cramming as much training in as physically possible.

India Elliott and her swimming teacher Becky Townend are taking on a marathon challenge to raise money for Carnforth Swimming Pool.

"She has had help from a fellow Swim Squad Team Member Lily to keep her spirits up and on track of a mile per hour.

"Thank you Lily you're a super star!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Carnforth Community Pool has just received planning permission to extend the building that the pool is currently housed in, which will cost in excess of £100k.This will enable a more user friendly attraction, cafe and viewing platform along with additional storage and facilities.

India and Becky are hoping to raise a total of £5000 in their joint effort to help towards the cost of the new extension.

To donate to their justgiving page visit https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/Indiaandbecky

Carnforth Swimming Pool first opened in 1978 and its primary objective was to reduce the numbers of youngsters tragically drowning in the water filled quarries, rivers, canal and sea that had been occurring locally at that time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad