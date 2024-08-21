Manxman ferry suffers damage while docking at Heysham with passengers onboard

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Manxman sustained damage entering Heysham Port overnight, said The Isle of Man Steam Packet Company.

The company confirmed there were no injuries to any passengers or crew and the ferry will remain in Heysham for the time being.

Unconfirmed reports from passengers show the incident was during docking on the regular berth at Heysham and was possibly due to wind.

Ben-my-Chree is being utilised as a back up vessel, and contingency plans are being activated to minimise disruption over the busy Manx Grand Prix period.

The Manxman sustained damage entering Heysham Port overnight. Picture: Isle of Man Steam Packet Company.

The relevant authorities have been notified and the company will issue an update once further details of the incident are known.

Due to the incident overnight involving Manxman delays are expected throughout the day on sailings to and from Heysham.

Affected sailings: Wednesday, August 21, Douglas to Heysham, Heysham to Douglas, Ben-my-Chree.

Reservations staff will contact passengers due to sail via text and email.

For the latest sailing information visit https://www.steam-packet.com/latestsailings

More to come as we get it.