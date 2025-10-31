Man’s disgust after dad’s memorial bench thrown in Lancaster river

A man is appealing for information after his dad’s memorial bench was chopped up and thrown into the River Lune.

Michael Worthington, 54, from Fleetwood, who drives plant machinery, had sited a memorial bench for his dad Richard Worthington next to the River Lune near Ashton Hall garden centre in Lancaster.

His dad used to fish there so Michael wanted to put his memorial bench at his favourite place.

Michael said: “My dad died in 2018 but the bench was only put in that location recently. The bench had a plaque on which said: “In loving memory of our dad and grandad Richard Worthington 'Gone fishing’ October 16, 1941-July 28, 2018.' and also a picture of my dad with his catches. It was on a concrete plinth below the water line.

“I discovered the bench had been chopped up and thrown into the river so I reported it to police.

“It’s disgusting. I was fuming.

"I’m just asking anyone to come forward with information about the criminal damage and the bench being chopped up and thrown in the river.”

Michael’s dad lived in Morecambe and was 76 when he died.

Police said: “The investigation has now been closed as there are no further lines of enquiry. If further evidence comes to light then we will obviously look at that.”

Anyone with information should contact police on 101 quoting log number LC-20251003-0866.

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously tel: 0800 555 111 or visit https://crimestoppers-uk.org/ to report a crime online.

In an emergency always dial 999.