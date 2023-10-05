Manchester girl punk band supporting Foo Fighters next summer to perform at Lancaster Music Festival

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Manchester based punk quartet Loose Articles are back in town to headline The Storey Auditorium on Sunday October 15 from 5.30pm with support from bands from More Music’s Girls Can project.

Girls Can has been supporting an ever-growing group of girls and non-binary people to form bands, write new material and develop skills in sound, lighting and studio engineering as well as developing confidence and music industry knowledge.

Back in February, Loose Articles came to More Music on their "Kick Like A Girl" tour designed to encourage more girls into the music industry and inspired a whole new gang to form bands of their own.

Girl band Loose Articles will be performing at Lancaster Music Festival.

Next Sunday is a chance to see what they have been up to.

Loose Articles will also be taking part in an exclusive “Women in Music” panel discussion and Q&A session at 3pm - 4pm in The Storey Auditorium.

Join the conversation and share ideas about how to support more young women and non-binary people to take up space in the industry.

Excitingly since their last visit, Loose Articles have been booked to support Foo Fighters in Manchester next Summer.

So, catch them while you can at Lancaster Music Festival!!!

The Q&A and panel discussion with Loose Articles takes place at The Storey Auditorium on October 15 from 3pm-4pm.