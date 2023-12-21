Management at a Morecambe bar said they are ‘doing everything we can to assist’ as police investigate a ‘large scale disturbance’.

Officers were called to the Royal Bar & Shaker on Marine Road Central shortly after 11pm on Saturday December 16 after a fight broke out in the bar involving several people.

Police said no victims came forward but an assault had since been reported on Monday and that was being investigated.

No arrests have been made and enquiries are ongoing.

The Royal Bar and Shaker in Morecambe.

The Royal Bar & Shaker released a statement about the incident on its Facebook page on Wednesday.

"Regrettably, an incident occurred at The Royal on Saturday evening, leading to our closure for the remainder of the night," it said.

"Contrary to circulating information, we want to clarify that we haven't lost any CCTV footage; the police possess all of the data requested.

"Since assuming ownership in May, we've consistently complied with licensing authorities and the police in every aspect of the business, committing to a safe environment for our customers through our enrollment in the Pubwatch scheme.

"We deeply regret the incident and assure you that our staff responded appropriately, considering the scale and involvement of people.

"To reiterate, we do not and will not tolerate such incidents and behaviour, and want to reassure everyone that we are doing everything we can to assist the police with their investigation.

"We extend sincere apologies to anyone affected and wish you a great Christmas."