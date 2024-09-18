Man with knife in Morecambe school grounds still on loose but another man arrested for threats to children at play park
Enquiries are still ongoing into the first incident at Grosvenor Park primary school and a man seen patrolling the school grounds with a weapon or tool is still on the loose.
Parents arriving to pick up children at 3.10pm on Friday, (September 13) were ushered into the school and doors were locked behind them.
A member of staff told parents the school had an incident drill and shortly after the head teacher told parents ‘this is not a drill, this school is in lockdown’.
Pupils were kept in their classrooms by teachers and asked to hide under desks.
They were kept calm and not told of the impending dangers.
Parents were told a man had been seen close to the school with ‘a bread knife’ later described by a parent as a ‘machete’.
One parent said: “The staff were amazing weren’t they, at least we know our children are safe with procedures like that.”
A police spokesman said: “On Friday September 13 at around 3.05pm we were called to Roeburn Drive, Morecambe to a report of a man carrying what was described as a weapon or a tool close to Grosvenor Park primary school.
“Officers attended and carried out a thorough search of the area, but nobody was found. Enquiries are ongoing.
“We are liaising with local schools to offer reassurance and there are extra patrols in the area, this will continue in the coming days."
Police also confirmed there was a second incident this week involving threats to children at a Morecambe park.
A police spokesman said: “At around 4.44pm on Monday September 16 we were called to reports of suspicious circumstances at a park on Burdock Walk in Morecambe where a man was apparently making threats to children.
"Officers attended and following enquiries arrested a 41-year-old man from Morecambe.
“He is currently in custody.
“Enquiries are continuing and we need your help.
"If you were in the area at the time of this incident and saw anything or have information which could help in the investigation, please call 101 quoting log 939 of September 16 2024.”