Man whose wife received Lancaster hospice care encourages people to sign up for fundraising Moonlight Walk

The popular Moonlight Walk for St John’s Hospice in Lancaster returns on Saturday, June 15 and David, whose wife Jean received St John’s Hospice care, wants people to sign up and fundraise for the charity.

David said: “St John’s know how important it is to celebrate life events. We wanted a family get-together for our 57th wedding anniversary – the thought of it rallied Jean.

"Our Hospice at Home nurse Diane arrived with a bottle of Prosecco and there were hugs all round.

A crowd of participants setting off at a previous Moonlight Walk for St John's Hospice.

"That night I said to Jean, “Night, night, I love you”, Jean said, “I love you too” and as always, I held her hand as she went to sleep. Jean never woke up again.

“I’m still flabbergasted at the amount of work St John’s do. They’re on the hospice ward, they are in homes like mine and then there’s all the bereavement support, which is good; we

need that help afterwards. I used to wonder why they were always fundraising, now I know why – so many different types of care and support that we all need, and it all needs paying for.”

This year, for the first time, the walk will include a trip up to Lancaster Castle, and the stunning centuries old building will be lit up in St John’s Hospice green for the occasion.

Lancaster Castle in green for St John's Hospice Moonlight Walk.

Hundreds of people have already signed up to ‘do something wonderful’ in memory of someone they love.

The charity is aiming high, looking for 1,000 participants to join the unique walk.

The charity’s last Moonlight Walk saw a participant come all the way from Bahrain to take part, and this year the message to do something wonderful for St John's has spread all the

way to Times Square in New York!

The Moonlight Walk advertised in Times Square, New York.

Lily Knight, events and corporate fundraiser, St John’s Hospice, said: “The Moonlight Walk has always been one of our best-attended events which we’ve brought back due to popular demand!

"We’ve worked hard re-imagining the event, to welcome first-timers and still keep it exciting for the amazing people who have joined us before.

“There’s an incredible atmosphere and sense of community at the Moonlight Walk, and we want to welcome everyone to come and walk in memory of someone they love, whether they

received care at St John’s Hospice or not.

“It’s also a really unique experience to share with friends!”

Individuals, friend groups and families have already signed up to the event, as well as teams from groups and workplaces.

Joanne, a district nurse from Lancaster, said: “In the district nursing team we really see just how important St John’s Hospice is, and how invaluable the care they provide is to this community.

"At work we are split into four separate teams across the district, spanning a large area. We’ve been thinking about trying to organise an in-person get together for a while now and thought the Moonlight Walk was the perfect opportunity to see each other and also raise money for this incredible local cause.”