Man wearing beanie hat flashes at woman jogger in Lancaster

By Michelle Blade
Published 9th Jul 2024, 12:07 BST
Updated 9th Jul 2024, 12:52 BST
Police are asking for the public’s help after a man exposed himself to a female runner in Lancaster.

It happened on Long Marsh Lane underneath the railway bridge, on Friday June 21, between 8.45am and 9.30am.

The man is described as 5ft 9, white skinned, in his late 30s, and clean shaven.

He was wearing a pale grey beany hat pulled down to his eyebrows and over his ears, a maroon-coloured coat/anorak, black jogging bottoms and black brogue shoes.

Contact police on 101 quoting log 0476 June 21.