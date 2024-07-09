Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police are asking for the public’s help after a man exposed himself to a female runner in Lancaster.

It happened on Long Marsh Lane underneath the railway bridge, on Friday June 21, between 8.45am and 9.30am.

The man is described as 5ft 9, white skinned, in his late 30s, and clean shaven.

He was wearing a pale grey beany hat pulled down to his eyebrows and over his ears, a maroon-coloured coat/anorak, black jogging bottoms and black brogue shoes.