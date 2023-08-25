News you can trust since 1837
Man wanted after Lancaster burglary

Police are appealing for information to find wanted man Declan Clarkson after a burglary in Lancaster earlier this month.
By Michelle Blade
Published 25th Aug 2023, 09:36 BST- 1 min read
Updated 25th Aug 2023, 09:37 BST
Police are looking for Declan Clarkson from Lancaster after a burglary earlier this month. Picture from Lancashire Police.Police are looking for Declan Clarkson from Lancaster after a burglary earlier this month. Picture from Lancashire Police.
His last known address was Coniston Road, Lancaster.

Clarkson is 29, white, six foot, slim with short dark hair.

If you see him or know where he is please contact [email protected] or call 101.

Alternatively ring independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.