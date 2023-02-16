News you can trust since 1837
Man threatens to stab Lancaster railway station boss

An ‘aggressive’ man threatened to stab a train manager at Lancaster railway station.

BTP Lancashire @BTPLancs tweeted 16 hours ago: “A very aggressive male who threatened to stab a Train Manager at Lancaster yesterday went on to assault him by throwing water over him.

"He then fled into the city on foot, so our officer jumped in a taxi in hot pursuit.

"Male located, arrested, interviewed today, and charged.”

Man to appear in court after threatening to stab member of staff at Lancaster railway station. Photo from BTP Lancashire.