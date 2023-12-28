Man taken to hospital with serious leg injuries after being hit by vehicle on M6 Northbound

A man was seriously injured following a series of crashes on the M6 Northbound.

The crashes occurred last night (December 27) near Tebay during a hailstorm.

The M6 North between J36 and J38 had been closed through night and into the morning as investigation work took place.

A spokesman for Cumbria Police said: “The M6 is fully reopened this morning.

"A series of collisions occurred on the M6 near Tebay area from around 8.30pm last night.

"It appears this has followed a downpour of hailstones which have made the road conditions particularly difficult.

"The most serious collision involved someone struck by a vehicle at the roadside.

"He was taken to Preston Hospital with serious injuries to both of his legs.

"The weather could result in more difficult conditions over the coming days so please take extra care when driving.

"Always drive to the road conditions."