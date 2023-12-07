Man suffers serious leg injuries after being struck by car in Lancaster city centre
A man who was unloading items from his car was hit by a passing vehicle and suffered serious leg injuries.
Police said the accident happened outside Tesco Express on King Street in Lancaster at 6.51am this morning (Thursday).
Police said the first car that hit the man unloading items from his car may also have clipped a second vehicle.
The injured man was taken to hospital for treatment for serious leg injuries.
Police have closed the road and are asking people to find alternative routes.