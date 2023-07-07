Man suffers serious injuries after assault by two e-bike riders in Lancaster
Two men travelling the wrong way down the one way system on an electric bike in Lancaster attacked a passerby.
By Michelle Blade
Published 7th Jul 2023, 09:37 BST- 1 min read
The victim suffered serious injuries to his ear during the incident.
The assault happened at the junction of Gage Street and Dalton Square, Lancaster at around 6.30pm on Tuesday (July 4).
Police are appealing for witnesses or any motorists with dashcam footage that may have captured the incident.
Call police on 101 quoting log number LC-20230704-1325 or email DC Sarah Manley on [email protected]