Man suffers serious injuries after assault by two e-bike riders in Lancaster

Two men travelling the wrong way down the one way system on an electric bike in Lancaster attacked a passerby.
By Michelle Blade
Published 7th Jul 2023, 09:37 BST- 1 min read

The victim suffered serious injuries to his ear during the incident.

The assault happened at the junction of Gage Street and Dalton Square, Lancaster at around 6.30pm on Tuesday (July 4).

Police are appealing for witnesses or any motorists with dashcam footage that may have captured the incident.

A man suffered serious injuries after being assaulted by two e-bike riders near Dalton Square in Lancaster. Picture from Google Street View.A man suffered serious injuries after being assaulted by two e-bike riders near Dalton Square in Lancaster. Picture from Google Street View.
A man suffered serious injuries after being assaulted by two e-bike riders near Dalton Square in Lancaster. Picture from Google Street View.
Call police on 101 quoting log number LC-20230704-1325 or email DC Sarah Manley on [email protected]