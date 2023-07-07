Man suffers serious injuries after assault by two e-bike riders in Lancaster

The victim suffered serious injuries to his ear during the incident.

The assault happened at the junction of Gage Street and Dalton Square, Lancaster at around 6.30pm on Tuesday (July 4).

Police are appealing for witnesses or any motorists with dashcam footage that may have captured the incident.

A man suffered serious injuries after being assaulted by two e-bike riders near Dalton Square in Lancaster. Picture from Google Street View.