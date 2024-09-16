Man suffers burns in bedroom fire in village near Lancaster

By Michelle Blade
Published 16th Sep 2024, 10:22 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Fire crews raced to the scene of a bedroom fire in Bentham.

They were called out at 8.58am on Sunday, September 15 to a report of a bedroom fire in the Bentham area with a gentleman suffering burns.

On arrival crews found the fire was out.

The man received medical care from the fire service and Yorkshire Ambulance Service NHS Trust.

Related topics:Yorkshire Ambulance ServiceNHS Trust
News you can trust since 1837
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice