Man suffers burns in bedroom fire in village near Lancaster
Fire crews raced to the scene of a bedroom fire in Bentham.
They were called out at 8.58am on Sunday, September 15 to a report of a bedroom fire in the Bentham area with a gentleman suffering burns.
On arrival crews found the fire was out.
The man received medical care from the fire service and Yorkshire Ambulance Service NHS Trust.