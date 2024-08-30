Man seriously ill in hospital and two people arrested for suspected wounding in Lancaster

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Two men have been arrested on suspicion of wounding after an altercation in Lancaster.

Police said they were called shortly before 4pm yesterday (Thursday, August 29) following an altercation at Oak Tree House, West Road, Lancaster.

A man in his 50s had suffered a cardiac arrest and officers commenced CPR before he was taken to hospital.

He remains there in a serious but stable condition.

A police cordon at the entrance to the cycle track on West Road in Lancaster.

Police believe that before he suffered the cardiac arrest, he was the victim of an assault.

Two other men in their 50s were arrested on suspicion of Section 18 wounding and are in custody.

Enquiries are ongoing.

Det Insp Sam Johnson, of West CID, said: “The victim remains very poorly in hospital and our enquiries are ongoing to try and establish how he came by his injuries and who is responsible.

“I would appeal to anyone who may have CCTV, Ring doorbell or mobile footage, to come forward and speak to us.”

Call 101 quoting log 0894 of August 29.