Police were called to Kensington Road, Morecambe at 6.45pm on Saturday (August 31) following reports of a stabbing.

Emergency services attended and found a man in his 50s with stab injuries.

He was taken to hospital in a serious but stable condition.

A police spokesman said: “We understand people will be concerned about this incident and we want to reassure the public that we have a number of officers in the area carrying out enquiries.”

Call 101 with information quoting log number 1202 of August 31.