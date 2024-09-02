Man seriously ill in hospital after stabbing in Morecambe
Police were called to Kensington Road, Morecambe at 6.45pm on Saturday (August 31) following reports of a stabbing.
Emergency services attended and found a man in his 50s with stab injuries.
He was taken to hospital in a serious but stable condition.
A police spokesman said: “We understand people will be concerned about this incident and we want to reassure the public that we have a number of officers in the area carrying out enquiries.”
Call 101 with information quoting log number 1202 of August 31.