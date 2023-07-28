News you can trust since 1837
Man sentenced for assaulting two security guards at Lancaster train station

A 51-year-old man has been convicted in court following an incident at Lancaster train station.
By Debbie Butler
Published 28th Jul 2023, 15:13 BST- 1 min read
Updated 28th Jul 2023, 15:14 BST

British Transport Police say the man was accused of threatening a female member of staff and assaulting two security guards.

The man from Preston was sentenced to a six-week curfew with tag from 9pm-7am, and ordered to pay £50 compensation to each victim plus £200 costs.