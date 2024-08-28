Man rescued by firefighters after becoming stuck between rocks on Morecambe beach
Firefighters rescued a man stuck between rocks on the beach at Morecambe.
Three fire engines from Lancaster and Morecambe attended a rescue of a man on Marine Road, Morecambe at 7.25pm on August 27.
Firefighters worked alongside a number of partner agencies and used stocks and swings to rescue one casualty who was stuck between rocks on the beach.
The man was handed over to the ambulance service.
Crews were in attendance for roughly one hour and 30 minutes before becoming available for further incidents.
