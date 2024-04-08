Man removed from train at Lancaster and arrested for being drunk and disorderly

Lancaster Railway Station.

British Transport Police said they attended Lancaster railway station on April 7 and a 37-year-old man was arrested for being drunk and disorderly.

He has been charged with the offence and bailed to court.

BTP Lancashire @BTPLancs said on Twitter X: “A male was removed from a train by railstaff due to his behaviour. Officers attended #Lancaster Station and a 37-year old man was #arrested for being drunk & disorderly.

