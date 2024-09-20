Man pleads not guilty after Morecambe park incident
A man arrested after an incident at a Morecambe park has pleaded not guilty.
Boniface Lelemusi Kutara, 41, from Morecambe, appeared before magistrates at Lancaster on Thursday.
He is charged with causing intentional harassment, alarm and distress.
He pleaded not guilty and was remanded on conditional bail until a trial hearing at Burnley Magistrates’ Court on January 30, 2025.
Police were called to Burdock Walk in the Westgate area of Morecambe at 4.44pm on Monday, September 16, to reports of a man making threats to children.