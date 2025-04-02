Man pleads guilty to Heysham murder on seventh day of trial

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A man has admitted to murdering Keith Thompson in Heysham.

Police launched a murder investigation after 49-year-old Keith was assaulted off Heysham Road, near to the Bay Medical Centre, in Heysham in the early hours of Saturday September 28 2024.

Emergency services attended the scene and Mr Thompson was taken to hospital, but he sadly died.

A postmortem examination established the cause of Keith’s death was blunt force trauma to the head.

Leigh Smith, 39, of Binyon Court, Lancaster, pleaded guilty to murder at Preston Crown Court.

Today (Wednesday April 2), on the seventh day of his trial, Smith pleaded guilty to murder at Preston Crown Court.

He was remanded back into custody to be sentenced at Preston Crown Court on Monday April 7 2025.

A police spokesman said: “Our thoughts remain with Keith’s family who continue to be supported by specially trained officers.”

Keith Thompson died after being assaulted in Heysham.

DCI John McNamara, of the Force Major Investigation Team said: “Smith carried out a cowardly attack on a vulnerable man, which cost Keith his life.

“My thoughts remain with Keith’s family and loved ones at this incredibly distressing time. Smith put them through the worry of a trial, before only admitting his guilt seven days later.

"I welcome the guilty plea, and hope that Smith finally admitting his wrongdoing begins to give Keith’s loved ones some closure.”