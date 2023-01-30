Man ordered to pay over £2k compensation for stealing suitcase from Lancaster railway station

Bobby Joe Franks, 43, of Ferry Road, Barrow-in-Furness, stole the suitcase and contents worth £2110.63 from Castle Station, Westbourne Road, Lancaster on May 5, 2022.

BTP Lancashire @BTPLancs tweeted: “A 43-year old man from #BarrowInFurness was this week convicted of the theft of a suitcase from a train at #Lancaster in May last year. “The only penalty the court imposed was that he compensates the victim for £2,110.63.”