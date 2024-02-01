Man jailed for six years after police find £600k heroin stash in car stopped near Lancaster

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Officers pulled over Mohsin Syed near Garstang between junctions 34 and 33 in November and discovered the drugs in the passenger footwell of the car.

In total there were nine packages weighing 1kg each which was found to be heroin with a street value of £598,000.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Earlier this month Syed, 24, of Limbrey Drive, Milton Keynes admitted being concerned in the supply of heroin and possession with intent to supply heroin and was jailed for six years.

Mohsin Syed has been jailed for six years after £600k of heroin found in his car.