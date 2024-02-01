Man jailed for six years after police find £600k heroin stash in car stopped near Lancaster
Officers pulled over Mohsin Syed near Garstang between junctions 34 and 33 in November and discovered the drugs in the passenger footwell of the car.
In total there were nine packages weighing 1kg each which was found to be heroin with a street value of £598,000.
Earlier this month Syed, 24, of Limbrey Drive, Milton Keynes admitted being concerned in the supply of heroin and possession with intent to supply heroin and was jailed for six years.
The stop of the vehicle was made as part of ongoing Operation Warrior, which was set up to target individuals and gangs involved in crime, as well as associated issues such as violence and intimidation, large scale drug supply, exploitation and fraud, all of which can cause serious harm to local communities.