Man jailed for breaching Criminal Behaviour Order banning him from Lancaster city centre

Andrew Phimister has been jailed for breaching his Criminal Behaviour Order banning him from entering parts of Lancaster city centre.

Police said they were made of issues being reported to them in relation to Andrew Phimister, 56, in Lancaster city centre.

On Thursday September 11 Andrew Phimister was arrested for being in breach of his Criminal Behavioural Order.

He was charged and remanded, and on Saturday September 13, he was sentenced to 12 weeks in prison.

PC Sian Seddon said: “We will continue to work hard to make Lancaster city centre an enjoyable place for everyone.”

Andrew Phimister, 56, of no fixed abode, was subject to a Criminal Behaviour Order banning him from entering parts of Morecambe which was extended to Lancaster city centre in January.

The amended order bans him from entering parts of Lancaster city centre except between 10am and noon on a permitted route.